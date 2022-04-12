State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Commvault Systems worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $973,651.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,213. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day moving average is $67.15. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

