State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,220 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.77. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

