State Street (NYSE:STT) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.25.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $82.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average of $92.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of State Street by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in State Street by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in State Street by 7.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in State Street by 17.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

