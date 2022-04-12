Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0625 on Top Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $217.03 million and $16.67 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can now be purchased for $0.0625 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00035112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00104881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

