Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,848,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,608 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Stifel Financial worth $130,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SF opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.94. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SF. StockNews.com began coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

