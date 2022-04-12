Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $41.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.58.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of -101.30 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.86. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -199.99%.

In related news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,982,000 after buying an additional 1,617,591 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 116.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

