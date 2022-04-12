Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target to C$172.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Shares of CM opened at $115.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $97.57 and a 12 month high of $132.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.98.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.37. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 44.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $478,882,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,772,000 after buying an additional 3,562,990 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,368 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,348,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 314.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,833 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

