StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of BLIN opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 24.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Bridgeline Digital by 8.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

