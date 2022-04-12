StockNews.com Downgrades ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Hold

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

COP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.95.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE:COP traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.98. 6,989,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,070,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.77.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.