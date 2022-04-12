StockNews.com Downgrades MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) to Sell

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,753.42.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,125.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $858.99 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,093.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,255.49.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,733,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,723,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

