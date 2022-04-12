StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FMBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09.

First Midwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $183.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $590,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 14.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 892.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 99,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 89,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

