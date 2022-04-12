StockNews.com Upgrades Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) to Strong-Buy

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

LEE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LEE traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. Lee Enterprises has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $152.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27.

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $202.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.34 million. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 39.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

