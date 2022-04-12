StockNews.com Upgrades Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OTTR. Sidoti downgraded Otter Tail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.49. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $45.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.89.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $333.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.01%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Otter Tail by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Otter Tail by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

