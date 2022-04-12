Streamr (DATA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.62 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Streamr has a market cap of $56.68 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for $0.0739 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streamr Profile

DATA is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

