STV Group plc (STVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON STVG opened at GBX 305 ($3.97) on Tuesday. STV Group has a 52-week low of GBX 300 ($3.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 385 ($5.02). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 326.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Friday, April 1st.
STV Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.
