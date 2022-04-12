Substratum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $152.00 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. Substratum has a total market cap of $755,402.94 and approximately $152.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

