Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 246,686 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,187,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 246,686 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $73,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $107.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.83. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $115.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

In other news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

