Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 454,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 388,636 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $68,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after buying an additional 2,493,801 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after buying an additional 752,252 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after buying an additional 676,668 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after buying an additional 495,937 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 167.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 598,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after buying an additional 374,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $126.54 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.67.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. TheStreet lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.