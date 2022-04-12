Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $68.07 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,007 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Clorox worth $68,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Clorox by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Clorox by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Clorox by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX opened at $147.75 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $196.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 74.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.23.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $148.31.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

