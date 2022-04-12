Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $71.49 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,937 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Generac worth $71,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after buying an additional 260,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,743,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Generac by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Generac by 133.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 363,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.25.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNRC stock opened at $277.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.71 and a 200-day moving average of $356.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

About Generac (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.