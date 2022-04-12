Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $72.40 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,223 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of United Rentals worth $72,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in United Rentals by 2.6% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.69.

URI stock opened at $316.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.59 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.96 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

