Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $75.93 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,593 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $75,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

NYSE MLM opened at $369.89 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.69 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

