Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $81.11 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,656 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Franco-Nevada worth $81,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

NYSE FNV opened at $165.78 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $124.95 and a 52 week high of $169.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.86. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.83.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.