Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $84.32 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,122,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 777,677 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Valero Energy worth $84,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.15.

NYSE VLO opened at $100.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $104.76.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.