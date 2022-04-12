Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 601,657 Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601,657 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $78,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Signify Health by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Signify Health by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Signify Health by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Signify Health by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Signify Health by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 148.29 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Signify Health had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SGFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

In other news, EVP Laurel Douty acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

