Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 41,871 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 828,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,871 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $79,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ball by 1,357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ball by 129.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 1,025.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $88.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.51. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In related news, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou acquired 6,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.91 per share, for a total transaction of $533,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

