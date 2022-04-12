Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 536,859 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,508,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536,859 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $77,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,348,000 after buying an additional 100,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,691,000 after buying an additional 427,812 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,378,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,569,000 after buying an additional 166,728 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,376,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,623,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,797,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

CAH opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.