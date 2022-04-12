Sun Life Financial Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.39 Per Share (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.44. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53. The business had revenue of C$13 billion for the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$72.50.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$69.99 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$62.00 and a one year high of C$74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a current ratio of 11.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$69.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$69.44. The company has a market cap of C$41.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

