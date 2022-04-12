Sunburst Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,385 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 531.1% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.64. 3,760,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,356,023. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

