Sunburst Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 834 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 834 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.96.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,491. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.14. 20,102,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,358,223. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

