Sunburst Financial Group LLC Buys 954 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,086,486,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,990 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intel by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $46.50. 29,844,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,014,289. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $65.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.61.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

