Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $936,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.5% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,967,000 after buying an additional 61,962 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.58. The stock had a trading volume of 28,912,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,335,398. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

