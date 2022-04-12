Sunburst Financial Group LLC Sells 197 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,429. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $150.28 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.86 and a 200 day moving average of $162.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

