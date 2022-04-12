Sunburst Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3,919.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after buying an additional 51,657 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.08. 2,688,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,125. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $314.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.39.

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

