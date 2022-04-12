Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.98

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$33.98 and traded as high as C$41.14. Suncor Energy shares last traded at C$40.50, with a volume of 12,291,848 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.61.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$39.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13. The firm has a market cap of C$57.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.4299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total transaction of C$2,346,804.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total value of C$1,839,450.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,799.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

