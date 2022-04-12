SuperFarm Achieves Market Capitalization of $247.28 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $247.28 million and $27.27 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003774 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 151.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000600 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00014808 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 404,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

