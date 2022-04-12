SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) versus Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Head-To-Head Review

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) and Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SurgePays and Thryv’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $51.06 million 0.99 -$13.53 million ($1.43) -2.93 Thryv $1.11 billion 0.84 $101.58 million $2.81 9.71

Thryv has higher revenue and earnings than SurgePays. SurgePays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thryv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SurgePays and Thryv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 2 0 3.00 Thryv 0 0 5 0 3.00

SurgePays presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 79.00%. Thryv has a consensus price target of $41.11, indicating a potential upside of 50.63%. Given SurgePays’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Thryv.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of SurgePays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Thryv shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Thryv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Thryv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -26.50% N/A -122.16% Thryv 9.12% 41.94% 8.32%

Summary

Thryv beats SurgePays on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SurgePays Company Profile (Get Rating)

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. The Marketing Services segment provides print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, and dexknows.com; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence, and video and SEO tools. The Thryv International segment provides digital marketing and directory services. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

