Sutro Biopharma’s (STRO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $354.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 170.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Newell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

