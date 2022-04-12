Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $119.40

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $119.40 and last traded at $123.00, with a volume of 9045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.65.
Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.
