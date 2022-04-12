SVB Leerink Comments on VectivBio Holding AG’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:VECT)

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VectivBio in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the company will earn ($1.47) per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VectivBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of VECT opened at $5.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.30. VectivBio has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $23.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VectivBio by 10,635.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 72,005 shares during the last quarter. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectivBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VectivBio by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,592,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VectivBio by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of VectivBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

