Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has SEK 115 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SVNLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 104 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.93. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1902 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 6.83%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.78%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.