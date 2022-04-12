Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Get Swisscom alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swisscom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.33.

Shares of SCMWY stock opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $61.42.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Swisscom (SCMWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.