Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

SYNH stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $82.60. 5,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,476. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $72.48 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.00.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

