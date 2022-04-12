SYNNEX Co. (SNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on April 22nd

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

SYNNEX has a payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SYNNEX to earn $12.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $98.39 on Tuesday. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $82,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,164 shares of company stock worth $535,361 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1,930.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNX. Citigroup boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.38.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

