T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.54.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $143.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.07 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

