T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Lowered to $178.00 at Morgan Stanley

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $178.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $143.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $133.07 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.18.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $5,688,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 49.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

