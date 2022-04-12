Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Increased to C$3.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.10 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.38 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.19.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $607.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 2.21.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 86.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 202,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,147 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 73.3% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 897,936 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 117.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,576 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 324,985 shares in the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

