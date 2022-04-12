Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.47

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$57.47 and last traded at C$57.47, with a volume of 3221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Richard Lindsay sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.80, for a total transaction of C$9,337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,118,004.80. Also, insider Teck Resources Limited acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.08 per share, with a total value of C$9,615,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at C$19,230,350. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 725,000 shares of company stock worth $35,381,763 and sold 287,815 shares worth $14,233,207.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

