Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 82.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TCS. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.60.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Shares of TSE TCS traded up C$1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,955. The company has a market capitalization of C$429.90 million and a P/E ratio of 108.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.35. Tecsys has a 52 week low of C$28.05 and a 52 week high of C$61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tecsys ( TSE:TCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$35.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tecsys will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tecsys (Get Rating)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.