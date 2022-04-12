Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Marten Transport worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at $86,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Marten Transport by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRTN shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $59,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $16.30. 3,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,750. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

